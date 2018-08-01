› Home ›
Chamber banquet set for Jan. 16
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/08/2018 - 11:02am
in
Leader News Service
The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce 98th annual awards banquet is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Ruston Civic Center.
Tickets to the event are $40 each for chamber members, and $50 each for non-members. A reserved table for six is $250 for chamber members and $325 for non-members.
Tickets are available at the chamber office, located at 2111 North Trenton St., or online at www.rustonlincoln.org. This year’s banquet is sponsored by First National Bank.
The banquet will begin with a wine-and-cheese social. Dinner will be served at 6:45 p.m.
