Chamber banquet set for Jan. 16

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/08/2018 - 11:02am
Leader News Service
Leader file photo - Trott Hunt, the 2016 Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Robert E. Russ Award winner, right, accepts his award from Judy Copeland, Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce president, during the annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet in 2017.

The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce 98th annual awards banquet is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Ruston Civic Center.

Tickets to the event are $40 each for chamber members, and $50 each for non-members. A reserved table for six is $250 for chamber members and $325 for non-members.

Tickets are available at the chamber office, located at 2111 North Trenton St., or online at www.rustonlincoln.org. This year’s banquet is sponsored by First National Bank.

The banquet will begin with a wine-and-cheese social. Dinner will be served at 6:45 p.m.

