DART advocate discusses work to save abuse victims
Terrie Queen Autrey
“The place God calls you to is the place where your deep gladness and the world’s deep hunger meet.”
— Frederick
Buechner
I love this quote, which aptly describes the happy fit that occurs when we find the work we are meant to do.
As one of DART’s founders, who has had the good fortune of working in recent years for the agency I imagined nearly 30 years ago, I feel what Buechner describes here.
I have carried a heartfelt passion for the issue of domestic violence since first working at a shelter in 1978.
