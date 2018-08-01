  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Ex-Tech punter Allen praised by Pats’ Belichick

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/08/2018 - 10:56am
in
O. K. Davis
Davis, Buddy 2015.jpg

Ryan Allen wasn’t drafted by an NFŁ team following an All-American career at Louisiana Tech University.

But the only two-time winner of the Ray Guy Award was determined to play at the next level.

Allen opted to be a free agent and evaluate several teams interested in his skills and decided to choose the New England Patriots.

It turned out to be the right choice for both sides.

Allen, now in his fifth season, is one of the NFL’s consistently best punters and the Patriots … well, they are the Patriots.

