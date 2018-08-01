› Home ›
Ex-Tech punter Allen praised by Pats’ Belichick
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/08/2018 - 10:56am
O. K. Davis
Ryan Allen wasn’t drafted by an NFŁ team following an All-American career at Louisiana Tech University.
But the only two-time winner of the Ray Guy Award was determined to play at the next level.
Allen opted to be a free agent and evaluate several teams interested in his skills and decided to choose the New England Patriots.
It turned out to be the right choice for both sides.
Allen, now in his fifth season, is one of the NFL’s consistently best punters and the Patriots … well, they are the Patriots.
