Delay is good news for market
All good things come to those who wait.
Grambling city officials announced Thursday that citizens waiting for the much-anticipated Legends Square Supermarket would have to wait a little longer.
Grambling Mayor Ed Jones said the official opening of the supermarket has been postponed until June.
City officials said they had anticipated opening the supermarket early this year.
However, the developers, Kimble Development, have had a bit of a learning process on how to open a supermarket.
