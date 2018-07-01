› Home ›
Kyle Williams: a true warrior for Buffalo Bills
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/07/2018 - 1:17am
in
O. K. Davis
Futility take a knee.
Kyle Williams and the Buffalo Bills ended their much talked about drought in the NFL with a regular-season finale win at the Miami Dolphins last weekend to reach the NFL playoffs.
The score, honestly, was somewhat secondary to the bigger picture, given the meaning given for Williams and his team.
For the first time in his 12-year career, the former Ruston High and LSU star will walk on to the field today in a postseason game.
And the Bills?
They’re in the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.
