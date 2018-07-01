› Home ›
Panthers split doubleheader
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/07/2018 - 1:14am
Lincoln Preparatory School played a District 1-1A doubleheader at Haynesville Friday night, with the Lady Panthers winning and the Panthers’ boys team losing. The Lady Panthers won 51-26 with Jade Anderson leading the way with 17 points, nine rebounds, seven steals and six assists. Auniyah Rhone added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Lincoln Prep (7-6, 3-0 in District 1-1A) while Jesse Anderson (12, left) added 10 points and five steals. Haynesville won the boys game 71-62 with Treun Ford leading the Panthers with 25 points and five steals.
