Bulldogs nab first C-USA win
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/07/2018 - 1:11am
Leader Sports Service
It was a total team effort by the Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team on Saturday night as they put an end to its three-game losing skid by having six Bulldogs score in double figures which led to a 97-88 victory over Texas-El Paso in front of 3,654 fans inside the Thomas Assembly Center.
What made the scoring output even more impressive for Tech (10-7, 1-3 Conference USA) was playing with just eight players as two regular starters DaQuan Bracey and Joniah White were not available.
