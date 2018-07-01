  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Bulldogs nab first C-USA win

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/07/2018 - 1:11am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech junior Derric Jean (with ball) was one of six Bulldogs to score in double figures Saturday night, leading the way with a season-high 20 points in a 97-88 win over Texas-El Paso.

It was a total team effort by the Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team on Saturday night as they put an end to its three-game losing skid by having six Bulldogs score in double figures which led to a 97-88 victory over Texas-El Paso in front of 3,654 fans inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

What made the scoring output even more impressive for Tech (10-7, 1-3 Conference USA) was playing with just eight players as two regular starters DaQuan Bracey and Joniah White were not available.

