McLeod’s late shots fuel Techsters’ victory
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/07/2018 - 1:06am
Leader Sports Service
For the second time in three nights, Louisiana Tech found itself in a one-possession game with less than 90 seconds to play.
And for the second straight game, the Lady Techsters made plays down the stretch to win, fighting off a valiant effort by UTSA in a 63-55 victory Friday night at the Thomas Assembly Center.
Tech (11-4, 2-0 Conference USA) entered the game on a six-game winning streak and hadn’t lost in more than a month. UTSA (2-11, 0-1 C-USA) entered the game on a five-game losing streak and hadn’t won in more than a month.
