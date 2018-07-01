Southern sweeps DH over GSU

› Home ›
BATON ROUGE — Drake Wilks led three Grambling State University men’s basketball players in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers fell behind by as many as 23 points in the second half in falling to Southern, 80-69, in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Saturday at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Grambling State (4-12 overall, 0-3 SWAC) trailed 39-21 at the break and 50-27 with 15:33 remaining. The Tigers nearly climbed all the way back and cut the deficit to 74-69 with 59 seconds left, but Southern (5-11, 1-2) was able to seal the game at the free-throw line.
