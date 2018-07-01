› Home ›
Lady Aggies down Dodson
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/07/2018 - 1:01am
Leader Staff Report
Choudrant High School had nine players light up the scoreboard Friday night as the Lady Aggies stormed past Dodson 57-21.
It didn’t take long for Choudrant to take charge as the Lady Aggies led 14-2 at the end of the first quarter and 34-6 at intermission.
Choudrant (18-3 on the season) was led by Olivia Hennen with 17 points while Madi Joyner added 12.
