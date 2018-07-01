› Home ›
Six Bearcats receive All-State honorable mention
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/07/2018 - 12:59am
T. Scott Boatright
Ruston High School didn’t have any representatives on the Louisiana Sports Writer’s Association 2017 Class 5A All-State team, but six Bearcats were honored with All State honorable mention.
RHS defensive back Jalen Garrison, offensive lineman Eric Hopkins, receiver Donald Johnson, kicker Brandyn Reaser, edge rusher/fullback Tahj Samuel and defensive lineman Noah White all received All State honorable mention.
