LINCOLN PARISH LEADERS

Bearcats, Cougars, share top honors on latest edition of team
Leader file photos - (Top)Ruston senior receiver Donald “Red” Johnson (1), a Grambling State commitment, led the Bearcats with 34 catches for 552 yards and five touchdowns while adding five carries for 90 yards and a score along with averages of 22.8 yards per kick return and 18.4 yards per punt return to become the Ruston Daily Leader’s Bert Jones Offensive Player of the Year.
(Middle)Cedar Creek senior Ben Slusher (58) is a two-time Class 1A All-State selection and a two-time Ruston Daily Leader Fred Dean Defensive Player of the Year.
(Bottom)Ruston High School senior Tahj Samuel (9) is the Ruston Daily Leader’s Kyle Williams Spirit Award winner for his outstanding efforts as a dual offensive/defensive threat for the Bearcats this season.
All three of our Lincoln Parish Prep football teams turned in strong seasons and reached the playoffs with key seniors playing crucial roles, so it’s fitting that there’s plenty of senior talent on the 2017 All-Parish football team as named annually by the Ruston Daily Leader.
All three of the top award winners were seniors.
Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.