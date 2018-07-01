  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Demopulos, McCormack wed in Shreveport

Submitted photo - Mr. and Mrs. Parker Campbell McCormack

Elizabeth Anne Demopulos and Parker Campbell McCormack were united in holy matrimony at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at 601 Spring Street in Shreveport.

The double ring ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Brian Mercer.

The bride is the daughter of Paul Christopher Demopulos and Stephanie Barfield, of Shreveport; and Diane Elizabeth Cox of Tyler, Texas.

She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Demopulos, of Scottsdale, Arizona; the late Mr. and Mrs. James Harper Cox; and Sherrie Barfield, of Houston, Texas.

The groom is the son of Paul and Kim McCormack.

