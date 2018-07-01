› Home ›
Demopulos, McCormack wed in Shreveport
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/07/2018 - 12:40am
in
Elizabeth Anne Demopulos and Parker Campbell McCormack were united in holy matrimony at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at 601 Spring Street in Shreveport.
The double ring ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Brian Mercer.
The bride is the daughter of Paul Christopher Demopulos and Stephanie Barfield, of Shreveport; and Diane Elizabeth Cox of Tyler, Texas.
She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Demopulos, of Scottsdale, Arizona; the late Mr. and Mrs. James Harper Cox; and Sherrie Barfield, of Houston, Texas.
The groom is the son of Paul and Kim McCormack.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos