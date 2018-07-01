  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Hattaway, Porter unite in holy matrimony

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/07/2018 - 12:29am
in
life 1.jpg
Submitted photo - Mrs. Clayton Michael Porter

Amanda Nicole Hattaway, of West Monroe, and Clayton Michael Porter, of Ruston, were united in holy matrimony at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Thorn Crown Chapel in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The double ring ceremony was officiated by Josh Sanderson.

The bride is the daughter of Shannon and Denice Hattaway; and the granddaughter of Carol Massingill Craft.

She is the great-granddaughter of the late Chief Homer Dee Massingill; the late Edith Marie Carroll and the late Jerry Wayne Hattaway.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share