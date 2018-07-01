› Home ›
Hattaway, Porter unite in holy matrimony
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/07/2018 - 12:29am
Amanda Nicole Hattaway, of West Monroe, and Clayton Michael Porter, of Ruston, were united in holy matrimony at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Thorn Crown Chapel in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
The double ring ceremony was officiated by Josh Sanderson.
The bride is the daughter of Shannon and Denice Hattaway; and the granddaughter of Carol Massingill Craft.
She is the great-granddaughter of the late Chief Homer Dee Massingill; the late Edith Marie Carroll and the late Jerry Wayne Hattaway.
