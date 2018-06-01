› Home ›
Saints, Panthers saga becomes trilogy
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/06/2018 - 9:16pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton takes a small measure of comfort in New Orleans’ regular-season sweep of Carolina.
It means the Saints (11-5) play the Panthers (11-5) in the Superdome, where New Orleans hasn’t lost a playoff game since 1992 and is 4-0 in the postseason under Payton.
Beyond that, however, the Saints coach asserts that teams evolve over the course of a season as they develop chemistry and adjust to roster or positional changes brought on by injuries.
