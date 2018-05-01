  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech alumni displays art at Ruston Artisans

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/05/2018 - 12:02pm
Leader News Service
Submitted photo - Above: piece created by Jack Gates as part of his “On and Off the Wall Ideas” exhibition being shown along side Joshua Chambers’ art “The Mirror of Another.” The gallery will open this evening at Ruston Artisans.

Who doesn’t love a good story? And, who better to tell it than an artist?

Ruston Artisans recently announced their newest exhibition, “The Mirror of Another” by Joshua Chambers, a Louisiana Tech University alumni.

A public reception will be held from 6 to 8. tonight at 203 W. Alabama in Ruston.

The show will run through Jan. 26.

Chambers is a painter who works in acrylic, pen and ink and printmaking.

Described as elusive and happily odd, Chambers’ narrative works echo the philosophy of absurdist playwrights and deconstructed sets.

