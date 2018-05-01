› Home ›
Tech alumni displays art at Ruston Artisans
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/05/2018 - 12:02pm
Who doesn’t love a good story? And, who better to tell it than an artist?
Ruston Artisans recently announced their newest exhibition, “The Mirror of Another” by Joshua Chambers, a Louisiana Tech University alumni.
A public reception will be held from 6 to 8. tonight at 203 W. Alabama in Ruston.
The show will run through Jan. 26.
Chambers is a painter who works in acrylic, pen and ink and printmaking.
Described as elusive and happily odd, Chambers’ narrative works echo the philosophy of absurdist playwrights and deconstructed sets.
