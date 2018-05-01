› Home ›
Judgeship qualifying continues
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/05/2018 - 11:55am
in
Leader Staff Report
As of midmorning today, 3rd Judicial District Judge Jay McCallum, of Farmerville, remained the lone qualifier for the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals seat that opened with the retirement of long-time Judge Harmon Drew, of Minden.
Qualifying for the March 24 election ends at 4:30 p.m. today at the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office in Baton Rouge.
