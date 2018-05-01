› Home ›
Grambling supermarket opening delayed
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/05/2018 - 11:52am
Derek J. Amaya
The long anticipated opening of Legends Square Supermarket in Grambling has been pushed back to June, Grambling Mayor Ed Jones said.
“I’ve been told by (Kimble Development) that they have never opened a supermarket before and that they are new to the process,” Jones said.
“That’s why there’s a delay.”
The announcement came during the Grambling city council’s monthly public meeting Thursday.
