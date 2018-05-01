› Home ›
Dance the night away with Krewe of Allegro
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/05/2018 - 11:47am
Libby English
The Dixie Center for the Arts invites everyone of age to join the fun for our 19th Annual Krewe of Allegro Mardi Gras Ball and NCLAC Silent Auction at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Ruston Civic Center.
We are delighted to announce King Larry Jarrell and Queen Mary Ann Woods, who will reign at this year’s Ball.
“A number of years ago we became great friends when I opened my first Ruston business next door to Mary Ann’s Bookstore on Park Avenue and made my first shoe sale to her,” Jarrell said.
