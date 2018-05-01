› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs fall on last-season shot
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/05/2018 - 11:43am
in
LA Tech loses third straight as UTSA takes 78-76 victory
Leader Sports Service
It was another heartbreaker of a finish for Louisiana Tech as Texas-San Antonio hit a contested floater in traffic with one second left that downed the Bulldogs, 78-76, on Thursday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center.
Tech (9-7, 0-3 C-USA) came into the game needing to take care of the basketball. They did that, turning the ball over just eight times.
They also needed to guard beyond the arc as UTSA (9-7, 2-1 C-USA) came in as the best three-point shooting team in the league. They did that as well, allowing the Roadrunners to shoot a meager 6-of-26 from deep.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos