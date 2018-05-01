  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Booklet sheds light on religious freedoms

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/05/2018 - 11:36am
Heather Small Hawley
Hawley, Heather.jpg

In my high school, we held regular prayer sessions — student guided, of course — and were open with our religious club meetings.

This was normal in my school of 350 students.

It was only when I was older that I learned that there was confusion in most schools about what was and was not allowed.

It’s a sensitive subject, and it does not only concern Christians. People of all religions are affected by the rules put in place by the government to ensure fair and honest treatment of students.

