Remembering Joe Johnson
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/05/2018 - 11:21am
The extensive list of accolades former Grambling State University president Joseph Johnson achieved cannot go unnoticed.
Johnson, who served from 1977 until 1991, participated in the push for a consent decree between the state and the U.S. Department of Justice, helped bring in a record-setting 7,000 students, successfully created the School of Nursing in 1983 and the first doctoral developmental education program in 1984.
And those are just a few of his accomplishments.
