Hill makes women’s hoops history

Hill powers G-Women past Alabama State
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — It was a historic night on Wednesday at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center as Shakyla Hill etched her name into the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball record books.
Hill became the fourth player in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history, and the first in 24 years, to record a quadruple-double as the Grambling State University women’s basketball team rolled to a 93-71 victory over Alabama State.
The junior guard finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals and 10 assists to become the fourth women’s basketball player to achieve that feat.
