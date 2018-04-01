  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Hill makes women’s hoops history

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/04/2018 - 12:03pm
Hill powers G-Women past Alabama State
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Grambling State junior Shakyla Hill (5) led the way with a quadruple double — 15 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals and 10 assists — to lead GSU to a 93-71 home win over Alabama State Wednesday night. Hill became the fourth player in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history, and the first in 24 years, to record a quadruple-double.

GRAMBLING — It was a historic night on Wednesday at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center as Shakyla Hill etched her name into the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball record books.

Hill became the fourth player in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history, and the first in 24 years, to record a quadruple-double as the Grambling State University women’s basketball team rolled to a 93-71 victory over Alabama State.

The junior guard finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals and 10 assists to become the fourth women’s basketball player to achieve that feat.

