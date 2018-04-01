› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs to play host to Texas-San Antonio
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/04/2018 - 11:59am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech looks to put an end to a two-game losing streak and a two-game home losing streak at 6:30 tonight as the Bulldogs begin the new calendar year versus Texas-San Antonio inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.
The matchup will be streamed live online by Stadium at WatchStadium.com. Ron Thulin and Tim Scarborough will call the action.
