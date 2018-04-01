  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Techsters use ‘D’ to stop N. Texas

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/04/2018 - 11:57am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech junior Kierra Anthony (shooting) scored a team-high 18 points to lead the Lady Techsters to a 61-53 win over North Texas Wednesday night at the Thomas Assembly Center.

With Louisiana Tech clinging to a three-point lead in the final 90 seconds of its C-USA opener against North Texas, junior guard Taylor Stahly came through in the clutch.

Stahly’s 3-pointer with 1:18 to play — her fourth of the game —snapped a six minute scoring drought and propelled the Lady Techsters (10-4, 1-0) to a 61-53 victory over North Texas (9-4, 0-1) before 1,749 fans at the Thomas Assembly Center Wednesday night.

The game pitted two of the top defensive teams in C-USA and it played out to script.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

