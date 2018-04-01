› Home ›
Lady Techsters use ‘D’ to stop N. Texas
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/04/2018 - 11:57am
in
Leader Sports Service
With Louisiana Tech clinging to a three-point lead in the final 90 seconds of its C-USA opener against North Texas, junior guard Taylor Stahly came through in the clutch.
Stahly’s 3-pointer with 1:18 to play — her fourth of the game —snapped a six minute scoring drought and propelled the Lady Techsters (10-4, 1-0) to a 61-53 victory over North Texas (9-4, 0-1) before 1,749 fans at the Thomas Assembly Center Wednesday night.
The game pitted two of the top defensive teams in C-USA and it played out to script.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos