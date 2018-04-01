› Home ›
Families invited to explore at cultural construction
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/04/2018 - 11:54am
Quiet hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m.
The Ruston Cultural District is bringing Cultural Construction to the Ruston Civic Center Area from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 20.
“Come take a look at large construction vehicles up-close,” said Haley Perot, of the Ruston Cultural District. “Sit in the driver’s seat, flash the lights, turn on the siren, have fun.”
Families with children of all ages are welcome.
The event will begin with a quiet hour from 10-11 a.m. for those sensitive to loud sounds.
Tickets are $5 each (cash only) and will include a hotdog meal courtesy of First National Bank.
