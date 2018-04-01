› Home ›
Teach 1 to Lead 1 continues its successful run
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/04/2018 - 11:43am
Derek J. Amaya
From the beginning, the Teach 1 to Lead 1 program had all the right tools to become successful in Lincoln Parish.
Former and current educators loved the idea, the 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s office supported it and even community stakeholders seem to come in droves when signing up to become mentors.
In fact, more than 24 Lincoln and Union Parish residents initially volunteered to become mentors for the program that takes at-risk students through a 14-week journey that teaches universal principles of scripture toward a life of purpose.
