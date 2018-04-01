  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Resolve in 2018: Be a recycler

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/04/2018 - 11:41am
It’s been a year since Ruston began curbside household recycling and judging by the latest numbers, we pronounce the program is a success.

As of early December, approximately 220 tons of trash and garbage that once would have gone into the parish landfill have been recycles. That averages just over 18 tons per month, which, by anybody’s standards, is a considerable mound of paper, plastic, cardboard and aluminum cans.

In fact, recycling became so popular so quickly, that only a month into the program, the city expanded collection from twice a month to weekly.

