McCallum first to enter appeals court contest
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/04/2018 - 11:39am
Leader Staff Report
Third Judicial District Judge Jay McCallum, of Farmerville, is the first person to qualify for the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals seat that opened with the retirement of long-time Judge Harmon Drew, of Minden.
Qualifying for the March 24 election began Wednesday and continues through 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office in Baton Rouge.
As of midmorning, McCallum was still the lone qualifier for the 2nd Division, District A seat, according to the Secretary of State’s website. McCallum listed no party affiliation.
