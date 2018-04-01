  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Total solar eclipse, hurricanes mark 2017

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/04/2018 - 11:36am
in
083017 DisasterRelief1 C.jpg
Leader file photo - Bob Deich, pastor of Grace United Methodist Church, loads mud buckets with supplies in August to help those whose homes flooded during Hurricane Harvey.

Editor’s Note: Weather in 2017 brought hurricanes and an eclipse.

Weather

Solar Eclipse
captivateed
North America

North Louisiana experienced 70 percent of a total solar eclipse on Aug 21. Dubbed “The Great American Eclipse” by the media, a total solar eclipse visible within a band across the entire contiguous United States, passing from the Pacific to the Atlantic coasts.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share