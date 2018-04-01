› Home ›
Total solar eclipse, hurricanes mark 2017
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/04/2018 - 11:36am
in
Editor’s Note: Weather in 2017 brought hurricanes and an eclipse.
Weather
Solar Eclipse
captivateed
North America
North Louisiana experienced 70 percent of a total solar eclipse on Aug 21. Dubbed “The Great American Eclipse” by the media, a total solar eclipse visible within a band across the entire contiguous United States, passing from the Pacific to the Atlantic coasts.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos