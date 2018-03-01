  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
MMA event set for Saturday

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/03/2018 - 11:34am
Leader Sports Service
010318 FFC C.jpg
Courtesy photo - Pictured is the poster announcing the lineup for Saturday’s Mixed Martial Arts Event in West Monroe.

With UFC 219 in the books all local eyes now focus on the upcoming Friction Fighting Championships. FFC 1 is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Saturday at the West Monroe Convention Center.

Gorilla Fight Promotions of West Monroe, a promotion company for pro and amateur Mixed Martial Arts, is putting on the event. John Blunschi, owner of Gorilla Fight Promotions, has been bringing fights to this area since 2007 and most recently GFP presented Rumble at the Revelry in Ruston back in July.

