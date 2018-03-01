› Home ›
Lady Techsters to start C-USA season
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/03/2018 - 11:30am
in
Louisiana Tech to host North Texas starting at 6:30 tonight
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech opens Conference USA action when the Lady Techsters host North Texas at 6:30 p.m. today at the Thomas Assembly Center.
The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on KNBB 97.7 FM, KTKC 92.9 FM and KJVC 92.7 FM with the pregame show starting at 6 p.m. Fans can also access a free audio stream through the Louisiana Tech X mobile app. A live video stream of the game can be seen through a paid subscription to CUSATV.com.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos