Lady Techsters to start C-USA season

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/03/2018 - 11:30am
Louisiana Tech to host North Texas starting at 6:30 tonight
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LATechSportsPix.com - Kierra Anthony (4, above) is one of two players, aong with Alexus Malone, leading the Lady Techsters basketball team with 13.2 points per contest through non-conference play.

Louisiana Tech opens Conference USA action when the Lady Techsters host North Texas at 6:30 p.m. today at the Thomas Assembly Center.

The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on KNBB 97.7 FM, KTKC 92.9 FM and KJVC 92.7 FM with the pregame show starting at 6 p.m. Fans can also access a free audio stream through the Louisiana Tech X mobile app. A live video stream of the game can be seen through a paid subscription to CUSATV.com.

