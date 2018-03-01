› Home ›
Book 'All Out War' is a must-read, writer says
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/03/2018 - 11:26am
“All Out War” by Edward Klein is an excellent book that all Americans that love their country should read. It tells the truth about all those individuals that hate President Donald J. Trump. Many high level Republicans that I once liked are as bad or worse than the Democrats. Worse, because they should be squarely in support of our President. Never in the history of our once great country has an elected president been so abused. I truly believe that President Trump is our last chance to salvage the mess our Congress has caused since President Ronald Reagan held office.
Lou Barber
Ruston
