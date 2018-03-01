› Home ›
Countdown to the city ballot box is on
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/03/2018 - 11:25am
in
Nancy Bergeron
It’s election year in the city of Ruston.
Four years ago this coming November, then-Lincoln Parish Police Juror Ronny Walker was elected the town’s 20th mayor, and voters dumped three of the five incumbent aldermen.
Two went down in primary; the third, in the runoff.
Qualifying for the 2018 races is in July, with the primary in November and the general election, should there be a need for one, in December. It’s been a fast four years.
