Fire safety a must in cold weather

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/03/2018 - 11:19am
Plenty of things heat up when the temperature drops, including the risk for fire hazards.

Fireplaces, stoves, heating systems, candles and even electric lights are used more often during the winter than any other time of year, so it makes sense that the risk of home fires increases when the mercury drops.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, 905 people die in winter home fires each year.

Understanding potential risks and exercising caution can help homeowners protect themselves, their families and their homes from fire. Here are some tips.

Heating

