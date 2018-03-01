› Home ›
Railroad Festival a success, RusTony Awards given
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/03/2018 - 11:17am
Lincoln Parish residents had no shortage of entertainment in 2017. The first Railroad Festival was held in Railroad Park, and the Russian Ballet stopped by Louisiana Tech University to host a performance.
Art, music and talent were a staple of last year’s entertainment as shown in this Year in Review.
The Seratones, of Shreveport, and Louisiana Soul Revival featuring Doug Duffey, of Monroe, headlined the inaugural Railroad Makers and Music Festival in Ruston’s historic downtown district.
