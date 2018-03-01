  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
NAMI offers community best wishes in new year

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/03/2018 - 11:14am
Jerrilene Washington
During this season of peace, joy and giving, the National Alliance on Mental Illness NAMI Louisiana, and NAMI Ruston thank you for helping us create a country where all people affected by mental illness can experience resiliency, recovery and wellness.

Year-round, NAMI, NAMI Louisiana, and NAMI Ruston strive to give people some peace of mind by providing a network of support and resources to help them navigate life with a mental health condition.

