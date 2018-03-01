› Home ›
New businesses open in Lincoln Parish
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/03/2018 - 11:11am
in
Editor’s note: In 2017, several new businesses opened in Lincoln Parish. Here’s a look at business in review.
Jimmy John’s opens
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Luke McCown opened a new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop in Janaury in Ruston.
McCown is a Louisiana Tech graduate and played football for the Bulldogs.
After spending several years talking with his former New Orleans Saints teammate Drew Brees about being a Jimmy John’s owner in New Orleans, McCown decided to bring a Jimmy John’s to his college town of Ruston.
McCown hired about 35 people to work at the new store.
