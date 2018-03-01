› Home ›
Armed robbery suspects still at large
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/03/2018 - 11:09am
Leader Staff Report
Ruston police were following leads this morning but so far had no suspects in an armed robbery that occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Campus Evolution Apartment Complex on West Alabama Avenue.
At approximately 7:45 p.m., two black males, both wearing black hoodies and with their faces covered, approached the victim as he was loading his vehicle, police said.
When the victim walked back to his vehicle to get his wallet, one of the black males produced a handgun. The robbers took the victim’s wallet and cell phone, Ruston Deputy Police Chief Clint Williams said.
