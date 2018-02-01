› Home ›
Zeta Rho ESA chapter, members earn awards
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/02/2018 - 12:29pm
Leader News Service
Ruston’s Zeta Rho chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha service group has announced recent individual awards and statewide chapter honors.
The organization is best known for its work with the region’s annual St. Jude Radiothon sponsored by KXKZ 107.5 radio station, which is scheduled for Feb. 5-6 this year.
Locally, member Susan Elkins was recognized as Woman of the Year for her contribution to the chapter. She previously has served multiple years as Zeta Rho’s president, along with service and leadership in many other areas.
