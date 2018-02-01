  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Zeta Rho ESA chapter, members earn awards

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/02/2018 - 12:29pm
Leader News Service
Submitted photo - Susan Elkins, left, was recognized as Zeta Rho ESA’s Woman of the Year, and Bonnie Thomason as the most recent Pledge of the Year.

Ruston’s Zeta Rho chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha service group has announced recent individual awards and statewide chapter honors.

The organization is best known for its work with the region’s annual St. Jude Radiothon sponsored by KXKZ 107.5 radio station, which is scheduled for Feb. 5-6 this year.

Locally, member Susan Elkins was recognized as Woman of the Year for her contribution to the chapter. She previously has served multiple years as Zeta Rho’s president, along with service and leadership in many other areas.

