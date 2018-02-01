› Home ›
Xavier Woods is vital piece to solving Dallas DB woes
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/02/2018 - 12:22pm
O. K. Davis
Call it divine intervention, or maybe one of those NFL Draft moves that will be talked about years from now, Whatever, the Dallas Cowboys traded up to get former West Monroe High School/Louisiana Tech University star Xavier Woods.
The rookie, whose tackling, pass coverage and hard-hitting skills are already circulating among offensive coordinators, is ideal for the Cowboys.
Before the draft was held, Woods made no secret about wanting to be a Cowboy.
When his wish became a reality, he and his family went into a celebration worthy of Times Square on New Year’s Eve.
