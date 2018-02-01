› Home ›
GSU women top AA&M
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/02/2018 - 12:24pm
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University women’s basketball team had four players reach double figures in scoring as the Lady Tigers rolled past Alabama A&M, 78-49, to open Southwestern Athletic Conference play on Monday afternoon at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
“They’re (Alabama A&M) are a good team, but they are young,” Grambling State head coach Freddie Murray said.
“We knew their inexperience would kick in. We wanted to get off to a good start in this first game, especially since we play four games in seven days.”
