G-Men fall in SWAC opener
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/02/2018 - 12:20pm
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University men’s basketball team stumbled out of the gate and could never recover as Alabama A&M picked up its first win of the season with a 71-64 victory in the Southwestern Athletic Conference opener on Monday afternoon at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
