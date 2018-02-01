  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
G-Men fall in SWAC opener

Leader Sports Service

GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University men’s basketball team stumbled out of the gate and could never recover as Alabama A&M picked up its first win of the season with a 71-64 victory in the Southwestern Athletic Conference opener on Monday afternoon at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

