Panthers take down J-Hodge

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/02/2018 - 12:19pm
Photo by TONY VALENTINO

Chanse Robinson led the way with 31 points and 11 rebounds while Treun Ford (5, above) added 14 points to lead Lincoln Prep to a 60-52 win over Jonesboro-Hodge Friday night in the District 2-1A opener for both.

