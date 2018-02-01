  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

2017: School system gained unitary status

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/02/2018 - 12:14pm
in
110917 STEM Building C.jpg
Submitted photo - Pictured is a rendering of the front of a proposed $2.3 million, 10,000-squre foot multiuse science, technology, engineering and mathematics building on Ruston Junior High School’s campus that will be discussed during the Lincoln Parish School Board’s regularly scheduled meeting this month. The building would face Interstate 20.

Editor’s note: Education is the topic of today’s look back at the highlights of 2017.

The year proved to be a busy year for all levels of education in Lincoln Parish.

Here’s a look at some of the top happenings

Students of the Year

Students Chad Hamlin; Hana Le, Addison Patton and teachers Karla Smith, Jordan Blachier, Jane Wallace and Corinne Nutt were recognized as students and teachers of the year in January.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share