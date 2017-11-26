› Home ›
Facility upgrades top 2017 review
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/30/2017 - 6:14pm
T. Scott Boatright
Upgrades at both Louisiana Tech’s Joe Aillet Stadium and Grambling State’s Eddie Robinson Memorial Stadium were two of Lincoln Parish’s biggest sports happenings in 2017.
Louisiana Tech has added a new $18.6 million press box/skybox, funded 100 percent through private donations to “The Joe,” while GSU has replaced its natural grass field with striped artificial turf along with a new Jumbotron scoreboard.
GSU head football coach Broderick Fobbs is excited about the stadium upgrades, estimated to cost $1.5-2 million, and he’s especially happy for his coaches and players.
