Facility upgrades top 2017 review

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/30/2017 - 6:14pm
T. Scott Boatright
090417 Buddy wall.jpg
Leader file photos - Ruston Daily Leader Executive Sports Editor O.K. “Buddy” Davis (right) talks to Louisiana Tech Athletics Director Tommy McClelland while getting a look at the wall telling the story of his career in the new Joe Aillet Stadium skybox/pressbox facility.

Upgrades at both Louisiana Tech’s Joe Aillet Stadium and Grambling State’s Eddie Robinson Memorial Stadium were two of Lincoln Parish’s biggest sports happenings in 2017.

Louisiana Tech has added a new $18.6 million press box/skybox, funded 100 percent through private donations to “The Joe,” while GSU has replaced its natural grass field with striped artificial turf along with a new Jumbotron scoreboard.

GSU head football coach Broderick Fobbs is excited about the stadium upgrades, estimated to cost $1.5-2 million, and he’s especially happy for his coaches and players.

