Looking at sports news heading into new year
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/30/2017 - 6:10pm
O. K. Davis
Carousing through a pile of sports notes that have accumulated during the holiday season.
• Five good reasons for Louisiana Tech University fans to be giddy about the 2018 football season:
1: If a 51-10 whitewash of SMU doesn’t get you excited about next year, nothing will; 2: Quarterback J’Mar Smith returns after a strong showing in the Frisco Bowl; 3: Running back Boston Scott returns, too; 4: Skip Holtz is one of the top coaches in the FBS and the Bulldogs have him; 5: Tech has a prime Veal (Teddy) cut and he will return as squad’s top receiver.
