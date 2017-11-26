› Home ›
Problem resolved: Just hire a coach
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/30/2017 - 6:01pm
Byron Moore
Question: As I look ahead to 2018, what kinds of realistic financial resolutions can a regular person make?
Answer: Only the ones you can keep. All the rest are just dreamy discouragement.
Most of the financial resolutions I’ve ever seen can be summed up as the desire for financial freedom. Financial freedom is the configuration of your financial life in such a way that you can be who you want to be and do what you want to do.
