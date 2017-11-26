  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Challenges of managing a fixed-income

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/30/2017 - 5:59pm
in
Bobby Conville
Conville, Bobby 2014.jpg

Your parents and grandparents may have known better about lots of things when you were younger. But you probably shouldn’t be following their example when it comes to managing your money in retirement.

“Most retirement income for (our) parents’ and grandparents’ generation came from Social Security and a defined-benefit pension plan,” said Drew Denning, senior vice president and retirement strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share