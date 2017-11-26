› Home ›
An 'uneventful, eventful' Christmas morning
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/30/2017 - 5:55pm
Joe Bleich
Writing this late Christmas morning, this eventful day so far has been “uneventful.” By that I mean nothing terribly unusual has occurred. I hope that I have not spoken too soon.
I hope each of you has had a marvelous holiday season. Ours has been nice, with most of the excitement in my house actively generated by grandchildren. Stockings were empty last night when the grandchildren went to bed. They dutifully left cookies and milk for Santa.
When they awoke, more than quite early, the stockings were full, cookies and milk were gone, all of which was quite predictable.
